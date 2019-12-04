As part of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season.
“Please don’t make a poor decision that could put your life and the lives of others at risk,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “You can make Ohio safer by actively influencing friends and family to act safely and responsibly behind the wheel.”
In 2018, there were 13,353 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 402 people and injuring 7,884 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 26,600 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. OVI-related crashes accounted for 37 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2018.
“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. Bob Ashenfelter of the Defiance post.
Last year, troopers from the Defiance post removed 188 impaired drivers from our roadways.
