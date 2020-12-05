As part of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season.
“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways,” said Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent. “We need all motorists to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”
Since 2015, there were 81,006 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 2,691 people and injuring 49,190 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 141,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. OVI-related crashes accounted for 40% of all fatal crashes in Ohio in the last five years.
“Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel impaired this holiday season,” said Lt. Bob Ashenfelter of the Defiance post. “You can save lives and ensure our roads are safe when you designate a sober driver.”
Last year, troopers from the Defiance post removed 110 impaired drivers from the local roadways.
The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers, and drug activity.
