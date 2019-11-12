Patriotic program

Students at Wayne Trace’s Grover Hill School showed their support for veterans on Monday. Students sang patriotic songs and shook the hands of veterans. Jessica Davis and Caitlyn Schmidt organized the program, along with student council. Here, the students provide a little musical entertainment.
