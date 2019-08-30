Defiance VFW Post 3360 will sponsor the annual Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest, which is open to all public, private and home schooled students in grades 6-8. The theme for the 2019 essay contest is “What Makes America Great.”

Contestants will be judged on thorough knowledge of the theme, theme development, and clarity of ideas. The essay should be 300-400 words long and is due Oct. 31.

The local winner may advance to district, state and national levels. The national first-place winner will receive $5,000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., with a parent or guardian.

Those wanting more information may log on to www.vfw.org or contact a teacher or guidance counselor.

