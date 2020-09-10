The Andy McGuire family of Ayersville recently wanted to do something to commemorate the events of 9/11. They decided to reach out to Al Meyer to see if he could turn their old tree by their driveway into a work of art. Meyer did just that by firing up his chainsaws and turning the 12-foot tall former tree into a patriot display for all to share. The artwork, which is located on Harris Road in Defiance County, features the Twin Towers wrapped in an American flag with an eagle holding a banner that reads: “In God We Trust.” On the backside, Meyer did a re-creation of the iconic image of firefighters hoisting the American flag amid the rubble in New York. Here, Meyer gets some help from his daughter, Samantha, with his newest creation.
Patriot display
Chuck Martinez
