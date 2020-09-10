The Andy McGuire family of Ayersville recently wanted to do something to commemorate the events of 9/11. They decided to reach out to Al Meyer to see if he could turn their old tree by their driveway into a work of art. Meyer did just that by firing up his chainsaws and turning the 12-foot tall former tree into a patriot display for all to share. The artwork, which is located on Harris Road in Defiance County, features the Twin Towers wrapped in an American flag with an eagle holding a banner that reads: “In God We Trust.” On the backside, Meyer did a re-creation of the iconic image of firefighters hoisting the American flag amid the rubble in New York. Here, Meyer gets some help from his daughter, Samantha, with his newest creation.

