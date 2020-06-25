HAMLER — Kindergarten screening for Patrick Henry Local Schools will be held June 30 in the Patrick Henry Middle School gymnasium.
Time slots for the one-day screening will be held at 8:30, 9:15, 10 and 10:45 a.m. Parents/guardians are not required to bring anything to the screening, however, birth certificates, immunizations and custody paperwork can be turned in that day.
Parents will not sit with their child during the assessment, so other family members/guardians are permitted to bring a child if parents aren’t able to attend.
The school will maintain COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Henry County Health Department, and social distancing will be enforced. Activities during the screening will be hands-free, with all stations sanitized and supported with plexiglass dividers. Masks are not required, but can be worn.
Children who took part in Early 5’s this past year do not need to attend.
To schedule a time for screening, send an email to bhieber@phpatriots.org or call 419-274-3015, ext. 4926.
