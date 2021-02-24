HAMLER — Rumors about membership in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League have been swirling recently and during its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education made its position known.
In a statement, district officials gave their unwavering support for Ohio’s oldest athletic league and its participation in it.
The board approved a resolution supporting the NWOAL, stating: “PH supports the NWOAL in its current format and is committed for the next four years. Many rumors have surfaced regarding the league alignment that PH has or may be seeking. PH is committed to their current league in its current makeup.”
Board members also heard a report from superintendent Josh Biederstedt regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. He reported the district has seen a downtick in cases and quarantines over the last two to three weeks. Biedersted went on to thank the staff, students and community for all they are doing to help keep the students in school.
He urged everyone to stay vigilant and not to become complacent with the precautions that have gotten them to this point. The superintendent pointed out that the district has been in session, face-to-face five days a week since school opened in September. He also shared that approximately 118 school personnel are set to receive their first vaccination later this week. The Henry County Health Department is coordinating these efforts.
In other business, the board:
• heard that Prodigy Building Solutions plans to be at the March meeting to present phase III of the renovation project. The work includes: the elementary playground surface renovation, the front sign renovation at the high school, a storage barn by the bus garage, the replacement of the seats in the stage to match the rest of the gym, the possibility of some minor work in the cafe, and the upgrade of technology connections to stand-alone buildings on campus. This work will be paid with the CoPs money that was borrowed in 2019. Last summer, the district renovated its 50-year-old high school with the same funds.
• discussed high school landscaping work. Officials learned the district will remove old trees that are dead or in places that “do not make sense.” The district will continue to work with Century Link to get their poles, wires, and down guide wires cleaned up. The hope is that this summer, the Ohio Department of Transportation will be working to address the drainage issue coming off of Ohio 18 in front of the school. More work will be done to the flagpole area to increase that as a focal point.
• approved the school calendar for 2021-22. The starting date will be Aug. 25. There is a possibility of a staggered start as the district did this year. For example, odd grades could start on Aug. 25 and the even grades on Aug. 26. That will be announced at a later time. Graduation is scheduled for May 29, 2022. The calendar includes a two-week Christmas break and the typical Thanksgiving break the district has used the last few years. An electronic copy of the calendar will be available on the district website in the near future.
• approved advancement of the following staff members on the salary schedule: Clinton Holman (MA), Brett Yungmann (MA), Nicole Blake (MA), Brad Ellerbrock (MA), Vicki Badenhop (MA), Cristin Sunderman (MA+15), Katie Schwab (MA+15) and Tabitha Maas (MA+30).
• employed Brett Yungmann (assistant baseball), Ben Schwab (assistant baseball), Aric Christman (assistant softball), A.J. Wagner (assistant track), Tim Atkinson (assistant track), Lori Yungmann (assistant track), Matt Furko (assistant track), Todd Smith (junior high boys track) and Larkin Holloway (junior high girls track) to extra-curricular contracts.
• approved a service agreement with the NwOESC for fiscal year 2022.
• approved a list of certified employees for the middle school after-school program.
• okayed a confidential contract with Jacob Stout for the position of technology assistant.
• approved Hailey Nusbaum as head volleyball coach.
• accepted the resignation of Sheila Badenhop as elementary art teacher.
• approved maternity leave for Amanda Seedorg.
• approved an updated gifted education plan.
• approved the PH volunteer and sub list.
