• Henry County

Senior meal:

Patrick Henry Local Schools will host its first monthly senior citizen meal at noon Thursday. District residents 60 and older are invited to the cafeteria for a free meal and fellowship. Guest are asked to enter through the doors facing north, next to the football field. The menu will include macaroni and cheese, broccoli, a roll, fruit and milk; or chicken nuggets, broccoli, a roll, fruit and milk.

