• Henry County
Online auction:
Patrick Henry Local Schools is auctioning off surplus items due to the renovation happening at the high school. The auction is happening virtually.
To view the auction go to the Patrick Henry Local Schools webpage, click on the “departments” tab and then select “superintendent” from the drop down menu. The link to the auction is at the bottom of the superintendent’s page. The auction is live until May 7.
This auction includes the bleacher boards, scoreboard and backboards from the district's gyms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.