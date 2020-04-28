• Henry County

Online auction:

Patrick Henry Local Schools is auctioning off surplus items due to the renovation happening at the high school. The auction is happening virtually.

To view the auction go to the Patrick Henry Local Schools webpage, click on the “departments” tab and then select “superintendent” from the drop down menu. The link to the auction is at the bottom of the superintendent’s page. The auction is live until May 7.

This auction includes the bleacher boards, scoreboard and backboards from the district's gyms.

