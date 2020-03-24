HAMLER — Patrick Henry school officials adapted to the recent “stay at home” order issued and held their regularly-scheduled board of education meeting via teleconference on Monday.
During the meeting, district officials thanked teachers, staff, students and parents for making the best out of a situation that sees students forced to stay away from campus while continuing their class work.
“It’s pretty amazing,” said board member Mike Knueven. “It’s amazing and I’d really like to thank them for all of their efforts in making this work.
“I’d like to add to that,” added superintendent Josh Biederstedt. “I’d like to point out the job that staff and students are doing right now and really thank all of the parents and guardians, who most of them are not educators, that are helping on the front line right now. They all (students, staff and parents) are doing a great job for us right now.”
In an addendum to the agenda, the board also took steps to ensure the district will have a graduation ceremony this year.
The board approved the back-up dates of June 14 and July 19 for graduation.
“We don’t know how the closure will end up,” explained Biederstedt of the state-wide school closures that as of now is scheduled to end on April 5. “But we wanted our community to know that we want to have a graduation and we wanted to have these dates so people can be aware and put them on their calendar.
“If it’s later in the summer, the gym may be finished,” added Biedersted. “If not, we’ll have to work on the logistics in the future.”
Biedersted also discussed the district’s continued efforts to help its students with meals during the closure.
The district will be holding its second food distribution event today at three different locations (Immanuel Lutheran Church in Deshler at 11 a.m.; St. Stephen’s Church in Hamler at 11:45 a.m. and the old school lot in Malinta at 12:30 p.m.). Last week, the district distributed 180 meals and they were hoping for additional meals this week. Officials also will begin to deliver meals to qualifying district students that live in the country.
In other business, the board:
• heard an update on the Patriot Power Up program.
• learned of issues with Century Link and discussed continued efforts to clean up the front of the campus.
• heard about the ongoing of phase II of reconstruction of campus. Officials heard that many contractors have started some work early due to the closure, but many scheduled projects are waiting for full crews to be available.
• learned that a number of bleacher seats have been saved from the gymnasium and have been put in storage. The plan by officials is to auction them off to community members in the near future. Officials also noted that they have begun auctioning the old gym backboards, those auctions can be seen at www.govdeals.com.
• learned that the walking/running path around campus has been completed.
• discussed recent news about territory transfers from properties that are currently part of the Bowling Green City Schools district, but have presented petitions to move into several other school districts, including Patrick Henry. PH officials admitted that further information was needed on the subject.
• made a correction to a legislative item regarding a staff members recent change in pay steps.
• discussed concerns with students being in and using athletic facilities unsupervised.
• approved FMLA leave for Amanda Smith
• approved six-week maternity leave for Kaylee Botjer.
• accepted the resignation of Clinton Holman as head boys basketball coach.
• renewed a two-year classified contract for Amber Merrick.
• approved a resolution allowing META Solutions to advertise and receive bids for one conventional bus.
• approved Seth Rowe’s early graduation application.
• approved a service agreement with Sufficient Grace Ministries for the current school year.
• okayed a service agreement with The Ridge Project.
• approved the high school, grades 5-8 and K-4 handbooks for the 2020-21 school year.
• okayed the athletic handbook for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the Chromebook handbook for the 2020-21 school year.
• okayed updated NwOESC and Patrick Henry sub lists and an updated volunteer list.
• accepted donations from Tracy Sponsler, Laurie Kirkendall, Kimberly Hackworth, Harvest Fellowship Church, Stacy Brent, Jodi Rader, Kris Roberts and Rich Betts for meals for students during the extended closure.
