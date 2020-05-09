HAMLER — Patrick Henry Local Schools administration has announced plans for its May 24 graduation ceremony.
“After collaboration with the local health department, recommendations from the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators, and mandates from Gov. Mike DeWine, we have a plan in place that we feel will appropriately recognize the class of 2020,” said high school principal Adam Wagner.
“This plan has been approved by the Henry County Health Department,” he said. “We realize this plan falls short of our typical commencement ceremonies. However, a typical ceremony is not going to be possible with the current pandemic and state mandates. Although our initial intent was to postpone graduation to eventually proceed with a normal ceremony, we have received guidance that this is not recommended, and our school facilities have been closed until June 30. We also need to be mindful of our students enlisting in the military, joining the workforce, or potentially moving to college.”
The district will proceed with its graduation ceremony, in a drive-in style, on May 24 at 2 p.m in the student parking lot. This is only possible if the following requirements are followed.
• Seniors are permitted only one vehicle. Only vehicles with a senior inside will be permitted on campus. Family members are permitted inside this vehicle; however, the vehicle must fit within our standard parking space (RVs, trailers, buses, etc. are not permitted). Passengers may not sit in the beds of trucks, though this may pose problems for many families.
• Family members or friends unable to attend the commencement due to this may be able to watch the ceremony through a live-streamed link. The district is working to make this a possibility. More details regarding this will be released as soon as possible.
• Vehicles may arrive at 1:15 p.m. Vehicles should enter campus off of Ohio 18. Upon arrival, flaggers will direct motorist to a pre-assigned parking spot. No reserved parking will be permitted. Vehicles will be parked in rows facing the stage. A more detailed parking map with assigned spaces will be provided to seniors at a later date.
• Seniors are to arrive dressed in their gown. Do not await arrival to do so, as you will not be permitted to exit your vehicle at this time.
• A stage will be set up, with proper sound equipment, the PH backdrop, and a podium.
• An FM transmitter will be used; therefore, upon arrival participants will be able to hear the ceremony through the car radio.
When the time comes for the presentation of the class of 2020, a staff member/law enforcement will direct the first row of vehicles to the graduate drop-off location in front of the stage. At that time, he/she will proceed to the stage, have his/her name called, and walk across the stage to receive the diploma. The graduate will then return to his/her vehicle.
Once the first row of vehicles has received their diplomas, they will follow the traffic pattern by driving behind the remaining rows, and the next row will move forward. This will all be coordinated with staff members/law enforcement assisting with the traffic pattern.
Only seniors are allowed to exit the vehicle, when instructed to do so. No family member or other individual is permitted to exit the vehicle while on campus. Speakers will be permitted to exit their vehicles when it is time to do so.
A screen-cast video version of graduation practice will be shared with all seniors prior to graduation. Seniors should check their emails daily for this update.
Christine Bostelman will be on site to take professional photographs of each graduate. She will provide each graduate a 5x7 in. photograph, and a digital copy of all individual images. This will be covered by the district. These photos will be shipped to the address the school has on file once they become available.
Upon the completion of the ceremony, everyone must leave campus in an orderly fashion and adhere to the mandates set forth in this letter.
A graduate caravan, escorted by the fire departments will take place immediately following the ceremony through the towns of Deshler, Hamler and Malinta. A travel map will be provided at a later date.
In the event of inclement weather, administration may delay the ceremony on May 24, or postpone to a makeup date of May 25 at 6:30 p.m. A decision of a delay or postponement will be made by 11 a.m. May 24.
All school fees and chromebooks/chargers must be paid/turned in for a student to receive his or her diploma. Fees can be dropped off at the high school Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Once again, it is imperative that the above mandates be followed at all times,” added Wagner. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and community. The only way to adhere to social distancing and provide a safe environment for our graduates, is by having everyone remain in their vehicles at all times. We have been instructed to close down the ceremony if people begin to exit their vehicles. In the event this happens, diplomas will be mailed home to the graduates.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.