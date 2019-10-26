• Henry County
National post:
Patrick Henry FFA adviser Abby Renshaw was recently appointed as a National FFA Teacher Ambassador. Renshaw's term lasts through the current school year.
The National FFA organization uses teachers to provide information in an effort to remain relevant to the FFA chapters throughout the country. Some of Renshaw's duties include doing presentations at teacher conferences and representing the National FFA.
The program also allows agriculture teachers to connect with other ag teachers throughout the country.
Ambassadors are selected by the National FFA Staff Selection Committee from applications by any high/middle school teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.