Patrick Henry FFA adviser Abby Renshaw was recently appointed as a National FFA Teacher Ambassador. Renshaw's term lasts through the current school year.

The National FFA organization uses teachers to provide information in an effort to remain relevant to the FFA chapters throughout the country. Some of Renshaw's duties include doing presentations at teacher conferences and representing the National FFA.

The program also allows agriculture teachers to connect with other ag teachers throughout the country.

Ambassadors are selected by the National FFA Staff Selection Committee from applications by any high/middle school teacher.

