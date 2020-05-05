• Henry County

PH board:

The Patrick Henry Local Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday to handle a few legislative items. The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Patrick Henry Educational Association regarding the evaluation of certified employees and a resolution regarding remote learning.

The board also designated the following employees as eligible for the payment of unused vacation and personal leave: Justin Wilson, Hannah Creager, Celest Breece, Sherrie Harris, Dustin Ruffell, Katie Yarnell and building principals.

Tags

Load comments