HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education was updated on the state of the district's remodeling project, while also approving the district's reopening and remote learning plans.
Currently, the district is at the tail end of phase II of the renovation plans, with a lot of the work being finished within the last month.
According to superintendent Josh Biederstedt: "Small odds and ends continue to be finished up with a lot of cleaning happening. Teachers are beginning to come back into their rooms and get ready for the school year."
Biederstedt also thanked the district's custodial staff for their efforts to get the buildings ready to "move back in."
Recently the schools' bathrooms were finished with partitions installed, while the new sound systems were installed in the gymnasium and at the football field.
Current work includes new exterior doors in the high school.
When school does resume on Sept. 1, the district will employ a staggered start.
Biedersted explained that odd-numbered grades will attended their first day of class on Sept. 1 while even-numbered grades will have their first day on Sept. 2.
On Sept. 3 all students in grades 1-12 will be on campus with kindergarten orientation being held over all three of those days as scheduled by the kindergarten teachers.
Biederstedt also noted that the district will be operating on a two-hour delay on Sept. 8 to allow the staff to debrief on the first days of school, while also making any necessary adjustments.
As part of the the reopening plan, the district maintenance staff has installed hand-sanitizing stations on each bus for students to use when they enter and leave the bus. Other precautions that have been installed include: social distancing stickers on the floor, additional hand sanitizer stations around the school, hand-sanitizer bottles in each room, disinfectant spray to be used in each room, signage regarding needing masks, along with other precautions. The district is also in the process of installing a touchless cafeteria system for students and touchless log-ins to computers.
The district also is reminding parents and guardians that they should complete a daily health screening each morning. the screening should include asking your student(s) if they feel well, if they do not, please do not send them to school. Parents and guardians also are encouraged to take the temperature of their student(s) each morning. If their temperature is 100-degree Fahrenheit or higher, the student should stay home.
The board also gave its approval to a remote learning plan for the upcoming school year.
The plan, which must be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education, was developed with the help of a teacher taskforce and will only be used if the district is directed to or decided to use remote learning during the 2020-21 school year.
Biederstedt said that one focus of the plan is to have the same learning platform in certain grade bands.
In the younger grades, students will use the learning platform called Seesaw for learning, while the rest of the students will use Google Classroom as the primary tool for communication. Additionally, the plan includes guidelines for issuing homework, developing videos for instruction, developing professional development for teachers, along with the development of “how to” videos for parents.
In other business the board:
• approved participation in several federal funding projects for fiscal year 2021.
• approved advancement of the following certified staff on the 2020-21 salary schedule, effective the first pay on September 2020: Mitchell Fisher (MA), Ray Green (MA +15) and Kyle Tietje (MA).
• approved a three-year contract for high school principal Adam Wagner.
• okayed contracts with Bonnie Rosebrook and Krista Nye for consulting services.
• employed Krista Nye as library aide at step 0 for a one-year contract.
• employed Rebecca Wilhelm as a cafeteria worker at step 0 for a one-year contract.
• approved a policy for protective facial coverings during pandemic/epidemic events.
• hired Rene Amador as an assistant cross country coach.
• approved terms for use of the athletic building.
• approved a memo of understanding with the Patrick Henry Educational Association regarding rearranging of classrooms due to COVID precautions.
• employed Taylor Gerken as casual summer custodial help.
• approved six weeks of maternity leave for Amber Merrick.
• employed Lisa Kleman as computer coordinator, effective the 2020-21 contract year.
• entered into an academic affiliation agreement with the University of Toledo.
• approved a list of designated building representatives in the absence of the building principals.
• approved all certified staff members as potential detention or Friday/Saturday school monitors.
• approved Gab Oberlin and Abby Readsaw as van drivers.
• hired Nancy Wilhelm, Donna Moore and Tammy Rayle as drivers for the after-school programs bus position.
• approved bus routes for the upcoming school year.
• voted for a retroactive two-year classified contract renewal for Cindy Ricker.
• approved the eligibility scale for free and reduced-price meals.
• approved the NwOESC teacher sub list and the PH sub list for the upcoming school year.
