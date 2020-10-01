HAMLER — During its meeting on Tuesday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education heard several updates before voting on legislative items.
During one presentation, superintendent Josh Biederstedt updated the board on work being done regarding the districts efforts on its emergency levy renewal.
Biederstedt explained that in November, the district will have a 5-year, 3-mill emergency levy renewal placed on the ballot. This levy was first approved in 2012, before being renewed in 2015 and 2018. This levy is for a fixed amount of $746,000 annually.
Biederstedt also gave the board and district residents a breakdown of the money paid by residents during the life of the levy, with the following breakdown: 2012 at 5.5 mills — $168.44 (yearly), $14.04 (monthly); 2019 at 4.2 mills — $128.63 (yearly), $10.72 (monthly); 2022 at 3 mills — $91.88 (yearly), $7.66 (monthly); 2012 Hoytville Clay at 5.5 mills — $7.12 (yearly), 59 cents (monthly); 2019 Hoytville Clay at 4.2 mills — $4.11 (yearly), 34 cents (monthly); 2022 Hoytville Clay at 3 mills — $2.94 (yearly), 24 cents (monthly).
“The amount paid by taxpayers has reduced because of the added value of the pipeline to our county,” Biederstedt explained. “Since this grant is a fixed sum grant, the amount is spread out over all the taxpayers in the district. This emergency levy is unique in that way compared to other millage based levies. This levy is used for day-to-day operations and approximately 6% of the operating budget.”
Biederstedt shared that passing this levy could allow the district taxpayers to keep a 10% discount from the state. He added that the state pays 10% of this levy because of a rollback that was enacted. That rollback no longer exists and is not applied to new levies.
The board also received an update on the status of the Rover Pipeline appeal.
Biedersted reminded residents that the Ohio Department of Taxation upheld the value of the pipeline in July based on Rover’s appeal. Rover then appealed that decision to the Board of Tax appeals. That appeal is ongoing with a hearing scheduled for May 2021.
According to district officials, Patrick Henry Local Schools was scheduled to get $4.3 million in tax payments from Rover in tax year 2019 in tax payments. The appealed amount is approximately $1.4 million. Meaning, PH received $2.9 million from Rover in tax payments in 2019. As a reminder, Biederstedt added that the district leveraged 75% of that money to finance the recent renovation of the high school.
The appealed amount of money does not have to be paid by the appealing entity until the appeal is decided upon. That is important to note in this case because many people have asked about this appealed money just taking the place of the levy the district is asking voters to renew. At this time, the district can not do that. The appealed payments are not with the district even though one level of appeals has ruled to keep the value. As stated, there are many levels of appeals.
The district is part of a pipeline coalition that includes approximately 43 schools. The coalition is currently working on possible legislative solutions that can be connected to this and other pipeline appeals. Possible legislative solutions will need to have a legislature willing to carry such legislative agenda items.
In other business, the board:
• approved the fiscal year 2021 permanent appropriations.
• approved a three-year contract for Biederstedt.
• agreed to participate in the BroadBand Ohio Connectivity grant, creation of fund and the appropriation of $39,987.07.
• approved a three-year contract for treasurer/CFO Breanna DeWit.
• employed Becca Jones as custodian at step-0 for a one-year contract.
• employed Nicole Merrick-Holbrook as a high school/middle school aide.
• accepted the resignation of Scott Bley.
• approved maternity leave for Nichole Schroeder, beginning approximately Oct. 29.
• approved Hailey Nusbaum, Becky Wasson and Marie Myers as resident educator mentors.
• approved Lacey Punches, Kaitlyn Wyse, Madison Karhoff, Mitch Fisher and Michaela Haugen as resident educator mentees for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Laura Ellis, Ginger Wymer, Tricia Baden, Paula Latta, Bethany Gable and Bryan Hieber as members of the local professional development committee for the current school year.
• okayed an overnight trip for the seventh-grade students to Camp Palmer and an eighth-grade trip to Washington, D.C.
• entered into an agreement with the NwOESC for educational services.
• approved the PH sub list, the NwOESC teacher sub list and the NwOESC education aide sub list for the current school year.
• accepted a donation of facemasks from the Gerken Companies.
