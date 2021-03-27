HAMLER — During its monthly meeting, the Patrick Henry Local Schools board of education handled several legislative items while also hearing an update about a new middle school program.
During her report to the board, middle school principal Kaylene Atkinson discussed a new class being offered to her students.
The Social Awareness Class “focuses on helping students understand the world around them and their impact on the world around them.”
Students shared with the board their recent project that saw them put that mantra into action.
Each student was given $20 and told to go and impact people. Students then shared their stories about how they “spread kindness throughout the community,” while also discussing the other ways they spread kindness.
In other business, the board:
• heard from representatives from Prodigy Building Solutions on Phase III improvements on the Patrick Henry campus. The improvements include improvements to the elementary playground covering, upgrades to the HVAC system at the middle school and elementary to improve air quality, replacement of the bleachers on the high school gym stage, revamping of the high school entrance sign, and a storage building by the bus garage. The cost of the project is estimated at $611,302.40. The Patrick Henry Board of Education OK’d these projects. Work is expected to begin as soon as school ends. These projects will be paid for with the CoPs money that was borrowed in 2019.
• discussed ESSER II/III funds. Back in December of 2020, the federal government passed a stimulus package due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the stimulus was money allocated for K-12 schools. Though Patrick Henry Local Schools has not had that money deposited into its accounts, school officials know the allocation for Patrick Henry is approximately $612,000. Patrick Henry Local Schools continues to examine how these funds may be used to offset any existing costs, help bridge learning gaps for students caused by COVID, or ways to make the school campus a healthier place. This money does not go directly into the general fund and has uses that are specifically outlined by the federal and state governments.
• learned that the vaccine clinic held on March 13 in coordination with the Henry County Health Department had 365 people receive vaccinations. Said superintendent Josh Biederstedt: “We are thankful for the Health Department allowing us to partner with them to help our community. All people entering the middle school entered through the main doors, never left the area around the middle school gym, and left out the back vestibule of the gym. All tables, chairs, and sitting areas were cleaned before and after the clinic by the Health Department and the school district.” Biederstedt added that on Friday the district will offer its staff members their second vaccine. Students were not in class due to the vaccine schedule.
• learned the PH theatre group received a $1,500 grant from the Ohio Arts Council.
• approved a tax budget resolution.
• OK’d a memorandum of agreement for deposit of public funds with the Corn City State Bank.
• established and appropriated funds of $4,156.04 for the school safety training grant.
• transferred $3,190.30 from the Camp Palmer fund to Washington, D.C. fund for students who paid for Camp Palmer and were unable to attend due to the pandemic and want their payment applied to the Washington, D.C. trip.
• approved participation in the OHI Worker’s Compensation Group Rating program for the 2022 calendar year.
• approved a 2-year contract with EMIS coordinator Sherrie Harris.
• approved a service agreement with Sufficient Grace Ministries for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved handbooks for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved a resolution seeking a waiver from the Ohio Department of Education to administer the third grade English Language Arts or mathematics assessment, or both, in a paper format for the 2021-22 school year.
• accepted a “generous” monetary donation from the PH Athletic Boosters to the PH Athletic Department in the amount of $2,800. $800 is being donated toward the new junior high athletic boards and $2,000 is being donated toward the new state championship and state runners-up cutouts for the high school gymnasium.
• accepted a “generous” monetary donation in the amount of $5,000 to the athletic department.
