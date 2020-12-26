HAMLER — During its recent meeting, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education handled a handful of legislative items, while also discussing phase III of the district’s renovation projects.
To make recent and future updates possible, the Patrick Henry Local School District has developed a funding mechanism for renovations.
The district leveraged 75% of tax payments over the next 30 years to complete a certificate of participation lending program to fund the renovations. To do this, the district borrowed $17 million, and last summer the district signed a contract for $15.9 million for high school renovations.
Now, many of those renovations are completed and the district is examining other capital project needs that can be paid for by the 2019 COPs money.
The following are some of those projects discussed by district officials:
• Elementary Playground — The district hopes to be able to address the pebbles on the playground. The district is examining multiple options for replacing the pebbles.
• Renovating the front sign of the high school — masonry up the pillars, sandblast sign, repaint, reinstall letters, new weatherproof hardware, reinstall sign.
• Storage building by bus garage — an approximate 40 x 70 foot building to allow the district to house all of its equipment that is left outside. This will protect that equipment from the elements.
The district has approximately $1 million left in the COPs borrowing account which needs to be used within a three-year period from the money being borrowed.
According to district officials, they’ll continue to work with Prodigy Building Solutions to handle the design/build aspects of this phase. Prodigy Building Solutions have handled the design/build of both phase I and phase II.
In other business, the board:
• recognized Romulus Arps, David Baden, Sadie Knueven, Zack Moehrman, Holly Schmenk and Lucas Shitman for receiving their American FFA degrees.
• approved a three-year contract for Katie Yarnell, cafeteria supervisor.
• employed Brian Keith and Amie Whitman as co-assistant archery advisors.
• approved membership with the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
• approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association for 2021 at a cost of $4,894.
• approved resolutions regarding membership in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund.
• okayed the Wood County inter-agency transition agreement for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the NwOESC teacher sub list and the NwOESC education aide sub list.
• approved the PH substitute list.
• accepted a donation to the PH archery club from the Deshler Men’s Association.
