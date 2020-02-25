HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education approved several legislative items, including the calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
A major change in the calendar sees classes for students starting later than normal due to phase 2 of the renovations project.
Now, the start date for next school year will be Sept. 1 with a back to school day being held on Aug. 27.
The late start date means a final day for students will be held on May 28.
Other dates of interest include: Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24-27), winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 1) and graduation (May 30).
Regarding phase 2 of the renovation projects, superintendent Josh Biederstedt noted that roof work will begin in March, while work on the gymnasium will begin after the spring musical.
Upgrades to the gymnasium will include bleachers, basketball goals and the gym divider being removed and replaced, while the gym also will be painted.
Officials expect the gym will be available for awards ceremonies and graduation, with chairs being placed on the floor and the stage being used for students.
In other business, the board:
• approved a transfer of $57,001.69 from the general fund to the COPS Debt Service.
• approved the establishment of appropriation of K-12 prevention education funds through the Four County ADAMhs Board equal to $12,568.
• okayed the advancement of Kyle Tietje (BA +150) and Vicki Badenhop (MA) on the salary schedule effective the first pay of March.
• approved the 2020-21 school calendar.
• employed Brett Yungmann (co-assistant baseball), Ben Schwab (co-assistant baseball), Aric Christman (assistant softball), Todd West (assistant track) and Tim Atkinson (assistant track), Lori Yungmann (assistant track), Matt Furko (assistant track), Donny Johnson (junior high boys track), Larkin Holloway (junior high girls track) to extra-curricular positions.
• approved NWOET contract services for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved certified employees Debi Bennett, Bethany Gable, Laura Elliss, Gabe Oberline, Karen Phillips, Lisa Kleman, Becky Wasson, Susan Shanks, Brad Ellerbrock and Madison Karhoff as tutors and classified employees Heather Carpenter, Jackie Bower and Jami Rosebrook for employment at the middle school after-school program.
• approved increasing salad prices in the cafeteria from $1.50 to $2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.