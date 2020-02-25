Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.