New bleachers installed at PH
Photo courtesy of Josh Biederstedt

Work continues during the current phase of renovations at Patrick Henry High School. During its recent meeting, the board of education toured the school to see the progress that is being made. Currently, work on the hallways and classrooms continues, while the roof is complete and the HVAC system has been installed. Here, crew members start to install the new bleachers in the high school gymnasium.

