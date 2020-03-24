• Defiance County
No carryouts:
The Richand Place/PATH Center will no longer able to distribute carryout lunches, in order to adhere to Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home mandate.
Those who are in need of food are asked to visit St. Paul's United Methodist Church's food pantry on Wayne Avenue. It will be open today from 1:30-3:30 p.m. It will be curbside pick-up of pre-packaged boxes and no changes will be allowed. The pantry staff also ask that people do not line up early so as to not disrupt traffic flow in that area.
