• Defiance County

No carryouts:

The Richand Place/PATH Center will no longer able to distribute carryout lunches, in order to adhere to Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home mandate.

Those who are in need of food are asked to visit St. Paul's United Methodist Church's food pantry on Wayne Avenue. It will be open today from 1:30-3:30 p.m. It will be curbside pick-up of pre-packaged boxes and no changes will be allowed. The pantry staff also ask that people do not line up early so as to not disrupt traffic flow in that area.

