NAPOLEON — The city of Napoleon’s objections to the merger currently underway between the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District were heard Thursday morning in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
The city filed two actions last week aimed at stopping the merger from moving ahead, including a motion to reschedule Thursday’s hearing (which was denied by Judge John Collier), and a civil suit naming both water districts as defendants.
The suit filed by the city alleges that the language of the water agreement between the Henry County district and the city prohibits said district from “assigning its rights and duties under the water agreement” to Northwestern, and that they can only be assigned to the Henry County commissioners.
The city has provided services via its water system to the Henry County district pursuant to that water agreement since 1983, with the most recent contract between the entities being signed in 2006. The district then supplies water it receives under the agreement to various political subdivisions in Henry County.
The filing by the city alleges that in reliance on this agreement, “the city of Napoleon has made significant improvements and upgrades to its water system, including but not limited to its water plant, infrastructure and technologies, over multiple years, investing millions of dollars.” The city completed a large-scale rehabilitation of its water treatment plant, implementing new membrane-filtration technology, this spring.
The suit further alleges that the city raised its concerns about the water contract to both districts, but that Northwestern “canceled the meeting and refused to cooperate in discussions.”
“There have been discussions,” said Theresa Pollick, public information officer for Northwestern Water and Sewer District. “We don’t know why they would claim otherwise.”
The civil suit also alleges that the proposed merger “has already harmed the city’s contractual interest and rights” and that it “could lead to the city having a significantly reduced ability to maintain its water system and service to outlying communities,” including the villages of Florida, Malinta and Liberty Center.
The merger was initiated by vote during a May 29 meeting of the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District (HCRWSD) board. On June 13, the Henry County district’s board of trustees approved a resolution to merge with Northwestern as the surviving entity, citing “the burden of increased regulations and fees required to produce safe, clean water.”
At the time, the board reported insufficient operating funds, and an inability to generate cash for repairs, or to make payments on loans.
Amy Behrman, clerk/treasurer of the Henry County district, told the court that Ohio Water Development Authority loans of about $76,000-$77,000 are due each July and January.
“We were unable to make those this past July, and we were threatened with fiscal emergency,” Behrman said. “We went to Northwestern and they stepped in and were able to pay those for us. We again find ourselves unable to make those payments Jan. 2.”
Behrman further stated that when the Henry County district’s board started handling direct management of the district this year, they uncovered more than $81,000 in unpaid operational invoices, and about $130,000 in outstanding balances from customers.
“So that had either been customers that continued getting service that had not paid their bill, incorrect meter readings, errors in bills that hadn’t been corrected...” Behrman said.
When asked by Christopher Frasor, attorney for Northwestern, if she believed restructuring would stave off fiscal emergency, Behrman said yes. She also testified she has “very limited knowledge” of the assignment clause in the city’s water contract.
Napoleon officials attended a meeting of the HCRWSD board in July offering to prepare a counter-proposal for the district instead, but the board expressed no interest and proceeded with the merger.
Both districts’ boards have since approved the merger, and the common pleas courts in Wood and Henry counties were petitioned to allow the boards to be restructured. The Wood County petition hearing was set for Monday, but continued to Dec. 20. Henry County’s board would be reduced from five members to one, with that person — appointed by the Henry County commissioners — becoming the 10th member of Northwestern’s board.
Attorney Sarah Skow, representing the city, noted that “a merger has not been approved as an order by this court or Wood (County) yet,” while Frasor maintained that “procedurally speaking, the merger has already occurred, in our opinion ... this petition today is designed merely to amend the board positions.”
Pollick said the goal has been to have the merger officially in effect by Jan. 1.
Jerry Greiner, president of Northwestern, also testified, telling the court he’s been aware of EPA issues related to the Henry County district “for some time.”
“Some was mismanagement, some may be lack of resources, some may be misunderstanding, but all of which, at the end of the day, you’ve got to correct it and take better steps to ensure the public that you can deliver safe, clean water,” Greiner said.
On the merger, Greiner said, “Across the board, it’s an improvement, and it’d be silly to consider otherwise.”
The city’s civil suit asks the court to dismiss the merger and modification petition submitted by the Henry County district and issue a declaration that the Henry County district cannot assign the water agreement to Northwestern. The suit also seeks monetary damages against the defendants in an amount to be determined at trial, plus court costs.
At the close of Thursday’s hearing, Collier referenced language in the Ohio Revised Code that states that “any person or any political subdivision residing or lying within an area affected by the organization of the district ... may file an objection,” questioning whether the city can be said to lie within the district, considering Napoleon is exempted from its service area.
According to Frasor, Collier gave both parties one week to submit their filings, and requested he be briefed on the matter of the city’s standing Dec. 23.
“We’re continuing to work with all the parties involved and hoping we can come to a resolution,” said Napoleon city manager Joel Mazur.
