AYERSVILLE — Ayersville High School’s Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium will be the site of the annual Defiance County spelling bee. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Competitors will be: sixth-graders Christopher Brinkman and Leondre Jackson, Defiance Middle School; seventh-graders Damian Dotson and Kody Short, Tinora Junior High School; eighth-grader Alexa Rittner and seventh-grader Levi Goff, St. John Lutheran School; seventh-grader Dylan Huard and sixth-grader Landon Clemens, Fairview Middle School; fifth-grader Storie Krebs, Defiance Elementary School; seventh-grader Breanna Schibel and eighth-grader Noah Harmon, Hicksville Middle School; fifth-grader Logan Stein and sixth-grader Marisa Raimonde, Tinora Elementary School; seventh-grader Landyn Aube and eighth-grader Kiersten Manon, Ayersville Junior High School; sixth-grader Jayden Litchfield and fourth-grader Dylan Shook, Ayersville Elementary School; fourth-grader Maura Ortiz and fourth-grader Quinton Thiel, Holy Cross Catholic School; and fifth-graders Madison Adkins and Samantha Mavis, Fairview Elementary School.

County winners will advance to regional competition in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall.

Regional winners will then compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Tags

Load comments