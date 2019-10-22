PAULDING — The future rebuild of Wall Street here was discussed by village council Monday night.
Council also reviewed a proposed income tax proposal for cemeteries (see related story, Page A1).
Councilman Randy Daeger reported that council’s street and utility committees met Oct. 8 to discuss options for fixing up Wall Street, a designated truck route. The recommendation, he said, is to rebuild the street, between Walnut and Dix streets, and replace an old water line.
The cost for the water line alone is $279,977, to be paid over 10 years.
Council approved an emergency resolution allowing application for an Ohio Water Development Authority loan.
In another matter, Councilman David Burtch reported the Paulding County Vision Board has received a grant to undertake a housing study. The cost will be about $15,000.
And for an extra $3,500, Burtch explained, the study also could include assessments about downtown housing possibilities, as well as potential retail sites.
Burtch suggested inviting a development expert from Dublin (Pete DiSalvo) to address officials this week. Council agreed to meet with him during a committee of the whole at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
In other business:
• council gave an initial reading to a resolution accepting the Ohio Department of Transportation’s recommendation to reduce the speed limit on West Wayne Street (Ohio 111) from 50 miles per hour to 45 mph.
• council approved the transfer of $105,000 from the income tax fund to the police fund, and $15,000 from the general fund to the curbing improvement fund.
• council approved a street use permit for the Halloween parade at 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Administrator Dale Goebel reported that 17 Paulding seventh-graders assisted the village Friday. They helped pick up leaves and trash, he explained, and set up Christmas trees.
• Goebel reported that a culvert project on Garfield Avenue should be completed by month’s end, as long as asphalt plants remain open. He also noted that water treatment plant operator Neal Stouffer has passed the class II operator’s license exam. This will result in certification that will allow him to fill in for the water superintendent for up to 30 days without notifying the EPA, Goebel said.
• Burtch indicated that funding is being sought to help set up Christmas decorations. The cost is $3,500, he said, mostly for labor to set up lights. Help from businesses and others is needed, said Burtch, who encouraged a contribution from the village.
• Goebel explained that the Paulding County Land Bank wants suggestions for residential and commercial properties that it could acquire and clean up. After acquisition and building demolition, the land bank can sell the lots.
• council discussed complaints about dog owners who have reportedly permitted their pets to urinate or defecate in downtown spaces.
• council approved a motion allowing the payment of $502,822.37 on a combined sewer separation project.
• council met in executive session to discuss personnel.
