Defiance’s parks board was informed Wednesday that more than $250,000 may be invested in a new city park next year.
The topic was raised at a city parks board Wednesday afternoon when the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, talked about plans for East Side Park. Known for years as Compo Park, the land between Ottawa and Karnes avenues was recently acquired by the city from the Compo family.
According to Cereghin, grant funds will help make the improvements, which will include a zip line, new playground equipment and a shelterhouse. An existing basketball court will remain, along with a baseball diamond, while a parking lot will receive new asphalt.
“This is going to be a really cool park when it’s all done,” said Cereghin.
Meanwhile, he reported that a grand opening will be held on Sept. 17 for the new boardwalk trail on the reservoir grounds. No time has been set.
Located on Defiance’s south end, the trail begins near a parking lot next to the reservoir’s boat launch, then winds through a wooded area before joining another parking lot next to Precision Way.
Some 2,200 feet of the trail consists of a 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalk with treated lumber, while the remainder is asphalt. The trail is handicap accessible, along with a 16-foot by 24-foot observation deck, and bicycles will be permitted.
“It’s been popular,” Cereghin said. “There’s no question it’s been popular. ... It’s been a huge success. I see people walking it every day.”
He explained that the general contractor (R.G. Zachrich Construction, Defiance) has had to replace a few boards which raised up.
Benches also will be added to an observation platform in the middle of the wooded area, as well as a trash receptacle, according to Cereghin.
The contracted price for the trail — completed earlier this year — was $403,668.32, with a $150,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and $20,000 from Casey Wertz of Werlor Waste Control providing a large share of the project funding. The remainder was covered by the city’s capital improvements budget.
A path for the trail had been cut through the woods in early 2018 by All Excavating and Demolition, McComb, under a separate contract.
In other business:
• Cereghin reported that single admissions at Kingsbury Pool totaled 7,208 this year, raising $23,682. In recent years, this was eclipsed only by 2016 when single admissions totaled 7,274 and raised $25,323. He said free entry was offered on one Saturday, with 802 single admissions.
• parks board chairman Mark Hall requested that city workers keep a rough total of persons using the Bronson Park splash pad at any one time. “That will help us get a little better understanding of how many people are actually using the water facilities that we provide,” he said. Cereghin said it could be done.
• Hall suggested that the city establish a dedicated spot in Kingsbury Park for sturdy posts supporting banners. He suggested that those wishing to place a banner there (advertising their event) would be responsible for taking it down. Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, said he thought it was a nice idea.
• Cereghin informed the board that Sines Excavating has completed laying new stone for the trail around the top of the reservoir. Handicap-accessible portable restrooms were added at the reservoir as well, he indicated. Lundberg thanked Cereghin for the addition, noting that council members had received calls on the need.
• Hall thanked Cereghin for the condition of the city’s parks, noting that he has received many compliments.
• John Nemsick of the Buckeye Trail organization — responsible for the Junction to Waterville section of the trail — introduced himself to the parks board, telling members he would be available to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.