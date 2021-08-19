With summer winding down, Defiance’s city parks board received a summation of Kingsbury Pool use and a projects update during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, chaired Wednesday’s session and distributed information recapping pool attendance.
It showed that single admissions totaled 6,062 while baby pool admissions numbered 1,105. The highest month was July — which is the only month the pool is open every day — with 2,567 single admissions and 485 baby pool entries.
The pool brought in $21,966 this year, far below the cost to operate it. But Cereghin said the figure is enough to pay for the pool’s chemicals.
“I always look at it if we can pay for the chemicals we’re doing good,” he told the board.
The pool usually closes this time of year because lifeguard positions are generally manned by students who are returning to school. It closed this year on Sunday.
“We had a great group of kids,” said Cereghin. “... They did a nice job this year.”
He called this spring/summer a “great year” for Kingsbury, adding that he wants to do something additional at the pool “to liven it up,” and noted the upcoming 2022 city budget process.
“There’s some things I want to do, so I’m getting that around,” he said. “I want to do some things down at Kingbsury Pool — liven it up a little bit more. ... As long as the city keeps that pool, I’m going to be upgrading it. It’s a great pool guys.”
Meanwhile, Cereghin and Mayor Mike McCann noted improvements at Bronson Park that are either completed, ongoing or planned.
This includes new pavement and 144 parking blocks that have yet to be delivered along with repairs and painting to Bronson’s three shelterhouses, which are constantly being rented, according to Cereghin.
“They are used ever weekend,” he said.
Additionally, McCann showed the parks board a map displaying the new multi-use path planned at Bronson. This will connect the park with the splash pad along Power Dam Road, and will include “play pockets” for kids.
Most of the path is expected to be completed yet this year, according to McCann.
In other business Wednesday:
• Cereghin informed the board that some playground equipment in Diehl Park’s “Kids Creation” will be repainted this year.
• McCann told the board that work on a retaining wall for the Spanky’s Bar building on Clinton Street — next to the future Gateway Park — has been delayed. “We didn’t exactly find what we were hoping to find, but we really didn’t know,” said McCann, referencing the recent demolition of an adjacent building. “... It’s a delay, but that’s really all it is.”
• Cereghin noted that new pickleball courts at Kingsbury Park — replacing the tennis courts there — should be completed by the end of August. “I think you’re going to see a lot of people down there playing,” he said.
• board member Devon Pearson suggested splitting the use of the former junior high football field on Arabella Street between soccer and youth football for practice time. Cereghin said he would communicate with Pearson about whether this will be possible.
• Cereghin told the board he would like the city’s new parks signs to be lighted. He also noted that signs at Diehl and Pontiac parks will be lit up this Christmas season with bow LEDs.
• Cereghin explained that Riverside Park’s new soccer fields will not be played on this year. The fields were graded and seeded earlier this year, and most recently were treated to control clover growth. “It’s going to be a beautiful facility,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.