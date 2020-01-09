NAPOLEON — The city parks and recreation board met in special session Wednesday night to review the site plan for the new municipal pool.
In May, Napoleon voters passed a 20-year, 1.9-mill property tax levy to fund the construction of a new pool, bathhouse and golf course clubhouse at the current pool site on Glenwood Avenue.
Parks director Tony Cotter told the board that the company hired to do demolition at the site, Fenson Contracting LLC of Fort Jennings, will be starting work there in a week to 10 days. Fenson was one of nine companies that submitted bids for the work, and its $91,000 bid was “significantly below the engineer’s estimate,” Cotter said.
“We are anticipating about a month to two months until the place is leveled,” Cotter said, adding that the old pool basin area will be sloped, both for safety and to allow for soil boring.
There is a March 7 deadline for the demolition work, Cotter said.
Cotter also told the board that the pool commission met Nov. 18 and again in December to review options for play features at the new pool.
“There were a number of ideas brought forth,” Cotter said. “Some were pretty extravagant, others were not...”
Cotter reported that the main play feature, to be placed in the center of the zero-entry area, has been chosen, as have two smaller features: a wave-shaped slide and a mushroom-shaped “dew drop” fountain. The commission has also expressed interest in a rock wall feature, as opposed to a second diving board, he added.
“At the places we visited, few people were on the diving board, but people were lining up to get on (the rock wall),” Cotter said.
The three features chosen are within the $200,000 budget for play features, and another small feature could still be added, Cotter said.
There is a $3.5 million cap on the total project cost.
The board reviewed the site plan for the pool itself, which hasn’t changed from the original proposal, as well as floor plans for the clubhouse and pool bathhouse.
“One thing the commission was really adamant about was shade,” Cotter said, noting that the number of large umbrellas at the site was increased from two to four.
“There will be a lot of options when we bid this,” Cotter said of the project. If bids come in lower than anticipated, he added, extra features could be added.
Another concern, Cotter noted, was deck space.
“We didn’t want to have too little deck space; we are anticipating having a lot of people at this place,” Cotter said.
The site plan puts the concession stand at the northeast corner of the site, with two windows: one for serving those inside the pool area, and another for those outside.
During city council’s regular meeting Monday, Mayor Jason Maassel questioned the setup, though council did approve the floor plans for the clubhouse and bathhouse, with the caveat that the placement of the concession stand be reviewed.
“We talked about the concession stand at the commission level probably more than anything else,” Cotter said. “The places we visited, the concessions were always at the farthest point away from high-traffic areas.”
Cotter reported the commission is firm on keeping the concession stand as-is. He also told the board that there will be a 99-person maximum capacity at the golf clubhouse, to avoid the need to install a fire-suppression system.
“We made sure we had just the right amount of space so we didn’t have that extra cost,” Cotter said.
Cotter told the board that “they are probably going to go pretty full bore” with the current design and layout.
“I think we’re going to end up with a really, really nice facility,” Cotter said. “The commission has put a lot of thought into it.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• organized for the new year, naming Matt Hardy as board president and Peg Funchion as president pro-tem.
• briefly discussed the 2020 budget. Cotter said the parks budget was approved with two cuts: a $30,000 truck and part-time maintenance worker were not funded. Income tax receipts were up about 5% over the year prior, Cotter said, though final December figures are not yet in.
• nominated the pool levy committee to receive the 2019 Parks and Recreation Service Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.