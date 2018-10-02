NAPOLEON — After hearing input from community members, the Napoleon Parks and Recreation Board is recommending the city construct a new swimming pool.
Dr. Rachel Bostelman told city leaders during a Monday meeting of the Napoleon City Council that she attended a pair of parks board meetings recently to discuss the possibility of building an all-new pool at the site of the current one.
Bostelman said she and three other community members were present for the first parks board meeting, where they were encouraged by parks and recreation director Tony Cotter to seek broader community input.
Council opted in 2016 to begin setting aside money to rehabilitate the aging facility.
“After seeing the condition the pool is in now, we went back to the second board meeting with input from 15 people, and we think a new facility is what we need,” Bostelman said.
She said some of the group’s favorite features for possible inclusion are a remodeled pool house, eight lanes for swimming, additional seating and shade and a zero-entry shallow end with water features. A lazy river “was discussed, but is not likely as practical for our community,” Bostelman said, adding they’ve looked to nearby communities like Wauseon and Bowling Green for inspiration.
Bostelman noted that a concession area at the site also could be used by visitors to the nearby Napoleon Municipal Golf Course and Kidz Kingdom playground.
Bostelman said Cotter advised the community group he would seek more information on designs and costs.
Councilman Travis Sheaffer said he wanted information on how many times the Napoleon Municipal Pool closed early this year due to low attendance.
“What model works?” Sheaffer said. “We want to have something that will draw people to it.”
Councilman Dan Baer said he’d like to hear from some of the city’s younger residents on what they would want to see at the facility.
“I think it’s great that a group from the community is getting together to solve this problem,” Sheaffer said.
The matter was forwarded to the parks and recreation committee for further discussion. The committee will meet Oct. 15.
In other business Monday, several recommendations from the safety and human resources committee were met with opposition from Sheaffer, including a higher-deductible plan for the city’s new hires and participation in the Buckeye Ohio Risk-Management Association (BORMA) wellness program.
The BORMA wellness program is separate from the city’s own wellness program enacted by council earlier this year, wherein employees who do not get a physical from a licensed physician by Nov. 30 will pay a $50 monthly surcharge on their health insurance beginning next year.
Seventy-nine of 99 city employees are participating, said city manager Joel Mazur.
Under the BORMA wellness program, the city would be eligible for policy-renewal credit if employees meet certain program-participation and health-metric goals.
Sheaffer said he’s concerned about privacy issues, and finds the health metrics “unrealistic.”
“At what point do we not hire people because they smoke, or take insulin?” Sheaffer said. “Five years ago we said, ‘Oh no, we will never do this.’”
Mazur noted council is not required to adopt the wellness program, though it was recommended by both the health care costs and safety committees as a way to save money on the city’s premium. The motion passed, with Sheaffer and Councilman Jeff Comadoll opposed.
The health care costs committee also recommended new hires after Jan. 1 have a higher-deductible plan. Sheaffer said he’d rather see deductibles raised across the board than only for new hires.
“That’s the route I’d rather go, especially with the economy right now and the job market,” Sheaffer said. “You really have to fight to get quality employees.”
Also Monday, council voted to take a step back from its decision last month to eliminate the one-cup-per-person rule in the Napoleon Outdoor Refreshment Area (NORA) in favor of unlimited cups.
Comadoll suggested amending the ordinance to include a two-cup limit while the program is new.
Sheaffer cast the lone vote for unlimited cups, with councilmen Comadoll, Lori Siclair, Baer and Ken Haase voting for a two-cup limit. Councilmen Joe Bialorucki and Jeff Mires, who arrived at the meeting later, were absent for the vote.
Though council could have held a second reading of the amended ordinance Monday, it was tabled after a suggestion by Baer that it wait for the missing council members before moving ahead.
“I think we’re trying to fix a problem we don’t have,” Sheaffer said.
Napoleon Police Chief David Mack confirmed he’s heard no complaints about the NORA since it got underway in July.
Also Monday, council:
• passed on first reading an ordinance raising sewer rates to generate a 5 percent overall increase in sewer fund revenue for one year in 2019, following a recommendation by Courtney & Associates found in the October 2017 sewer rate and cost service study.
• removed the “probationary firefighter” classification from the part-time pay scale, creating one classification for part-time firefighters with a pay scale of $8.43-$16.75/hour.
• swore in new Napoleon Police Department patrolman Tyler Murrey, a graduate of Liberty Center High School.
• accepted a recommendation by the finance and budget committee that a review of the 2019 budget take place Nov. 9-10.
• heard from Mazur that the technology committee met earlier in the evening and discussed moving forward with a one-year, performance-based contract with NCTV.
• passed on emergency an ordinance raising the pay range for the chief probation officer from $16.39-$17.30/hour to $19-$21/hour per a request by Napoleon Municipal Court Judge Amy Rosebrook. Rosebrook told council the person she’d like to hire for the grant-funded position is currently working for a higher wage as a deputy clerk. When asked by Sheaffer the reason for suspension and emergency as opposed to three readings, Rosebrook said she only recently learned the matter was governed by city ordinance.
• accepted the Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program Award of $2,931.52 for the purchase of new body armor for police officers.
• set trick-or-treat night for Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
• directed the law director to draft legislation prohibiting the use of jake brakes in the city.
