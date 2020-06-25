Diehl Park will be the venue for a large softball tournament this weekend in Defiance.
The Uncle Charlie’s Grand Slam Showcase Tournament was one of several topics discussed by Defiance’s parks board during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Defiance officials had been informed last year that the girls tournament would be held here, with city fields and those at surrounding schools — including Defiance College — to be used.
As things have turned out amidst uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, the tournament in Defiance won’t be as large as was first envisioned as half the games have been switched to Findlay, according to city parks board member Jan Canon, treasurer of the Defiance Softball Association.
All games in Defiance will be held at Diehl Park from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday while a softball camp will be featured from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Defiance College, she said.
Cannon told the board that with just two weeks’ notice organizers were able to put something together. Measures needed to ensure proper sanitation to counter the coronavirus has complicated the effort, she indicated.
Other topics discussed Wednesday by the parks board included:
East Side Park
• The city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, updated the board on the completion of upgrades to East Side Park, formerly Compo Park, between Karnes and Ottawa avenues.
A merry-go-round malfunctioned, delaying completion, but this should be accomplished by next week, he indicated.
The park’s planned ballfield alignment will have to wait until next year, he said, but the basketball court should be redone in September.
A new shelterhouse and new playground equipment have been installed in the park while sidewalks and eight new picnic tables will be added, according to Cereghin.
“I think it’s a huge upgrade,” Cereghin said of the project.
Riverside Park soccer renovation
• Board member Mike Adams, president of the Defiance Soccer Association, said his organization has received donations of $20,000 and pledges of $30,000 to rebuild the city’s Riverside Park soccer fields.
He told the board Wednesday that “we’re ready to pull the trigger” on the project.” But uncertainty remains among city officials due to revenue shortfalls associated with the coronavirus situation.
He told Cereghin he hopes he would advocate for the project during upcoming 2021 budget discussions among city officials in late summer or early fall. Adams said his group was being “realistic” about the funding situation, however.
Parks food truck
• Cereghin informed the board that several city officials, including Mayor Mike McCann, support the idea of a food truck option for city parks.
One issue, though, is securing the electrical capacity to provide adequate power for one, Cereghin related. Vendors want a 220-volt capacity, he noted.
While checking around for areas where a food truck work, Cereghin said he’s also contacted an electrician to determine the cost of a power upgrade.
