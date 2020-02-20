Defiance’s city parks board discussed an upcoming renovation project at Riverside Park during their first meeting of the year Wednesday afternoon.
The board also appointed a new chairman.
The proposed Riverside project would feature renovation of the park’s soccer fields, and ensure that the ground is leveled.
“This is going to be one beautiful complex when it’s done ...,” said Rob Cereghin, the city’s director of service. “It’s really going to look sharp out there.”
He said Poggemeyer Design Group has provided engineering work for the renovation.
Although the project cost is not yet certain, parks board member Mike Adams indicated that funds would be contributed evenly by the city and private donations. He estimated the amount for each sector at about $60,000.
Adams said more than $40,000 in private money already has been pledged.
“We haven’t even gone public with it yet really,” he said. “This is just from contacting our more well-to-do coaches and players.”
City funds will be sought in the 2021 budget, Adams explained, an allocation Defiance council would have to approve.
“If everything goes as planned, it’ll be in the 2021 budget,” he said.
If so, this could allow tile placement, grading, seeding and the installation of “semi-permanent goals” in spring 2021, according to Adams.
Earlier, Adams volunteered to serve as the board’s new chairman, at least on a temporary basis.
He replaces Mark Hall, who had been the chairman in recent years.
Among the other topics discussed Wednesday by the board were:
• Clean Up Your Parks Day.
The annual event, scheduled for April 4, relies on volunteers and others to help clean up the city’s parks before the busy season begins.
A “rain date” has been scheduled for April 18 if the weather is not favorable on April 4.
• Eastside Park renovation.
Formerly known as Compo Park, the property between Karnes and Ottawa avenues was acquired by the city in recent years.
City council approved contracts last year for installation of new playground equipment and a shelter house at the park. Cereghin also explained that the shelter house should arrive in 10-12 weeks, while portable restrooms will be installed as well.
Playground equipment will cost $178,271.87, with $170,000 covered by a community development block grant, while the 30-foot by 30-foot shelter house’s cost is $77,490, with a $32,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources offsetting the amount.
The park’s existing ballfield will be adjusted to a 180-degree angle.
New backstops and bleachers will be added as well.
• Softball tournament at Diehl Park.
The tournament for girls ages 14-16 will be held June 26-28 at Diehl and other facilities, with approximately 50 teams participating.
Cereghin noted the city’s preparations for the tournament, adding that he “just wants Diehl Park to look awesome” for the tournament.
• “Adirondack chair” at the reservoir property.
The oversize chair — built by Four County Career Center — will be placed on a concrete pad and secured near the property’s nature trail, according to Cereghin.
• Downtown metal archways.
Four will be installed in several alleys that were closed to vehicle traffic in recent years.
Cereghin informed the park board that the archways will recognize the city’s former neighborhood elementary schools (Anthony Wayne, Brickell, Slocum and Spencer).
The city’s street design committee brought the idea forward, according to Cereghin.
• Defiance’s annual fireworks display.
Scheduled for July 3, the fireworks — handled by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) — will be returning to Kingsbury Park after having been at Diehl Park the past few years.
The DDVB, event vendors and the city’s safety service personnel prefer to have the fireworks at the confluence, according to the city.
But because there is less room at Kingsbury, Cereghin indicated Wednesday, the fireworks display won’t be as extensive as at Diehl Park.
Parks board member Luis Rivera Jr. suggested adding a portable stage at Kingsbury for musical entertainment prior to the fireworks with the river as a backdrop.
• Water facilities season.
Cereghin told the board that the splash pad season, recently built in Bronson Park, will begin May 1, while Kingsbury Pool will open during the first week of June.
