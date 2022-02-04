• Defiance County
Parking ban:
For Saturday, Mayor Mike McCann has imposed a parking ban for Defiance City from 3 a.m-3 p.m. for snow removal from downtown city streets. Parking is not permitted during this time on: Fort Street south to Arabella Street and Perry Street east to Jefferson Avenue.
