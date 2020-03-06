If ever there were a case of being stuck between a rock and a hard place, the on-site managers of Defiance’s Northtowne Estates might be in it.
Roger and Angela Sugg took over the responsibility in October, they told The Crescent-News during an interview following a public meeting Tuesday on the park’s future (see related story), and tried to make improvements there. But they haven’t received much help from the park’s owner (Defiance Partners LLC, based out of town.)
Taking a Christian-based approach to their lives, Roger Sugg noted the difficulty of answering residents’ questions.
“We answer them the best we can, with knowing what we hear from the managers,” he said. But “not knowing one way or another definitive answers” complicates the situation, so “we just do the best we can.”
But when residents “ask about situations, we don’t hide it,” he added.
Roger said he and his wife haven’t had any contact with the owners, but had been dealing with a district manager. One was in Michigan, but lately they’ve worked with one in Florida, he explained.
“We’re just as frustrated as the tenants,” said Roger. “We’re in the same situation as they are. We’re going to lose our home just as they are. We got out there and took over as managers — that’s what the Lord led on our hearts to do and that’s what we did. And we knew it was a mess and we just are doing the best we can with it.”
He said “we deal with upper management the best that we can. They ask a lot, and they tell us one story and we hear from others.”
According to the Suggs, the park has about 35 households, with perhaps 100 residents living there.
Asked about the possibility that many residents want to leave due to the park’s condition, Roger said “as bad as it is,” some have been there “20, 25, 30 years, and that’s what they know. It’s hard to leave somewhere when you’ve been there that long. And like us ... the Lord called us there to do work there, and so that’s where we went, and that’s what we started doing. It’s hard ... to see people have to uproot their homes and leave after that long.”
When the Suggs became managers, Roger said the couple tried to make some changes, such as cleaning up the trash and keeping lawns mowed.
“Even before we moved in out there, our plan was to go out there and start cleaning it up, start mowing lawns, start picking up trash, start doing things to beautify,” explained Roger.
But with little help from district management or owner, they “didn’t get far enough.”
One thing they have done since November, however, is develop a relationship with the Defiance Dream Center to help provide for some of the residents’ needs. For example, they’ve helped distribute groceries to them on the first Saturday of each month, going door-to-door.
“... we give a bag of groceries through the Dream Center, and then we go back door-to-door and we give a hot meal,” said Angela Sugg. “And then they talk to them and they pray with them. If there’s a need, they pray over that need.”
As Thursday’s meeting concluded earlier, Angela Suggs thanked officials for their help and told tenants “we love you all so much and enjoy spending our time with you all and getting to know you all. And we’re going to be with you all through this process. I know it’s going to be hard, but God put us here for you. ... You are not alone. As you all see, you’ve got a great team here. You’ve got churches backing you all up. And God is going to be with you all through this whole process. We’re going to be here to help you all every step we can. ... .”
The Suggs have four in their household, and said Thursday they would have nowhere to go if the park closed.
