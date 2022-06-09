WAUSEON — Drainage issues in one city park were discussed at this city’s council meeting Monday.
Council member Harold Stickley, who serves on Wauseon’s park board, gave a summary of what was discussed at the previous park board meeting and said there was discussion on the drainage issues that are affecting the ball fields at Biddle Park.
Discussed in previous recent council meetings, the drainage issues are leading to floods in the fields which lead to games and practices being canceled. Stickley reported that the park board recommended to tile the four north fields at Biddle Park to help with these concerns.
After discussion, council voted unanimously to act on the recommendation of the board.
Police Chief Kevin Chittenden updated the council on recently purchased police vehicles. One of the two Durangos has arrived with a continued wait on parts for the vehicles, including brackets and a camera system.
Keith Torbet, director of public service,explained that the city is on the Yellowstone Historical Automotive Trail — a trail that goes from Massachusetts to Oregon. In order to accentuate the trail, signs will be placed around the city. Torbet also reported that there has been positive feedback regarding the new pickleball courts at Homecoming Hill.
One resolution received a first reading: a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into the 2022 Maumee Valley East Chip Consortium Partnership agreement with Henry and Fulton counties, and the cities of Napoleon and Wauseon.
With this resolution the state of Ohio, Ohio Development Services Agency provides financial assistance to local governements.
The resolution contained an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law with Mayor Kathy Huner’s signature.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into agreements for engineering services received a third and final reading. It passed unanimously also and was made into law.
These companies are now authorized to provide professional services for the City of Wauseon.
In other news:
• council agreed that utility and finance committee meetings were needed soon. No meeting dates were set.
• Law Director Tom McWaters said that more than 90 participants have signed up for the Firecracker 5K.
