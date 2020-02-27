Parents/grandparents day
Photo courtesy of Four County

As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a parents/grandparents day, inviting parents and grandparents to visit students career and technical labs and view their students’ current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” is the theme for the month. Shown in the accounting and business management lab with student Gunner Kaylor (left) from Fairview is Dawn Kaylor.

