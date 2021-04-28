At Tuesday evening's regularly scheduled board meeting, the Defiance County Board of DD met to approve contracts and the 2021-22 school calendar.
Before the board moved to approval of contracts, petitioners were given the opportunity to raise concerns with the board. The issues of public relations and communication with parents and the community, as well as the return to a five-day school week were at the fore of the schools challenges.
As reported last month, parents had been concerned about taking Wednesday off for the majority of the students at the Good Samaritan School, while a smaller group attended school that day. Parents and grandparents were concerned then, as now, that their children are losing valuable learning time with a four-day school week.
Jessie Wolfrum commented that "Hands on skills are needed five days a week." With a nod to the teachers that they were doing an incredible job, Wolfrum asked the board to reconsider their four-day plan. Supporting Wolfrum's plea, Mary Rose, spoke for the sake of her grandchild.
Another parent, Jennifer Brown, said that Wednesday off is a disruption for her child. "Routine is important for my son, and it's difficult for me to find childcare for him for Wednesday. It disrupts our whole week."
Superintendent Tim Bowers reiterated as from last month, that he understands the difficulties and challenges that parents have when their children don't attend five days a week. He reminded also that, "Routine is established for the whole school with Wednesday's off. If we make changes to that schedule it creates challenges for the other students as well." Bowers said that there is no easy answer and that he hopes the school could look forward to five days a week learning for the 2021-22 school year.
The school nurse, Helen Bowden, reminded that Wednesday was not simply a day for "deep cleaning". It is a day for students who could only attend on that day because they have health concerns. Occupational and physical therapies also take place on those days for select students. As well, Wednesday is the only day that teachers get to have contact with remote students.
About the time teachers have to connect, Mindy Liffick, teacher, said, "I would love to have all of my students back five days a week, but it's just not possible right now." She added, "I literally have no other time to meet with my remote learners except on Wednesday."
Concerning communication, parent Jennifer Brown expressed that perhaps the school could use Facebook, the school website or a paper newsletter for those who don't use technology.
Bowers agreed that better communication could happen with any or all of those avenues. "PR is lacking here," he said, adding, "Let's look at how to communicate more frequently with parents."
For an already strapped staff, finding the right person to head up communication could possibly be a hired position Bowers intimated. The superintendent also said that he is willing to put together a survey for the parents to ask about their health concerns for returning to five days a week.
The board also:
• heard a report from the transportation committee. There have been inquiries but no hires for bus drivers or bus aides. Bowers has placed a four-week advertisement in the Crescent-News and is looking at a radio ad. The committee had set June 7 for the next meeting.
• approved the hiring of long term sub, Ashlee Kelly, effective March 29, 2021.
• approved the hiring of Makayla Clellan, instructor assistant, effective April 19, 2021.
• approved hiring of Clarissa Ankney, service and support administrator, effective April 19, 2021.
• approved the cost of $1,500 for typical preschool students for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the cost of $5,000 for LEA contracts for 2021-22 school year.
• approved the 2021-22 school and 12-month agency calendar.
