• Henry County

Parent Cafe:

Parent Cafes will be held Nov. 19 and 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 1255 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon. Parent Cafes are evenings of sharing, supporting and socializing among parents. A free dinner will be provided, as well as child care.

To register for the meal and child care, contact Candice at 419-785-3837.

