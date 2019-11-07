• Henry County

Parent cafe:

The Maumee Valley Guidance Center and Ohio Children's Trust Fund will hold parent cafe events at Christ United Methodist Church, 1255 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, on Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The evenings offer parents a chance to relax, connect with other parents and share ideas. A free dinner is provided, and free childcare is available.

To register for the meal and childcare, or to find out about getting a gas card, contact Candice at 419-785-3837 or clawson@mvgcohio.org (registration is required). 

