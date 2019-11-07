• Henry County
Parent cafe:
The Maumee Valley Guidance Center and Ohio Children's Trust Fund will hold parent cafe events at Christ United Methodist Church, 1255 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, on Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The evenings offer parents a chance to relax, connect with other parents and share ideas. A free dinner is provided, and free childcare is available.
To register for the meal and childcare, or to find out about getting a gas card, contact Candice at 419-785-3837 or clawson@mvgcohio.org (registration is required).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.