At noon Saturday, area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS units and Santa met at Defiance’s Northtowne Mall for the annual Parade of Heroes. This was part of the 26th annual Christmas for Kids Campaign. The parade started at the mall and proceeded to downtown Defiance. Santa was taken to the 400 block of Clinton Street. First responders then presented their gifts to Santa for delivery. Here, the procession comes into the downtown area with Santa leading the way.

Tags

Load comments