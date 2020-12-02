At noon Saturday, area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS units and Santa will meet at Defiance's Northtowne Mall for the annual Parade of Heroes. This is part of the 26th annual Christmas for Kids Campaign. The event is promoted by the Marine Corps League 758 Charity and iHeart Media.
This year, the parade will start in the Northtowne Mall in the front parking lot of the former JCPenney building. The parade will go south on North Clinton Street into downtown Defiance in a single line to Triangle Park.
The parade will turn onto Arabella Street and then back northbound onto Clinton Street. The parade will then end in the 400 block of Clinton Street along the State Bank and Trust Co. where Santa will be delivered.
The emergency vehicles will then park on Third and Fourth streets between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue. At that time, gifts collected by the first responder agencies and departments will be presented. All will be recognized for their donations.
The event is open to the public, and people can watch along the parade route. Those planning to attend are asked to follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing a mask and social distancing your family from others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.