The annual Parade of Heroes was held beginning at noon on Saturday, starting from Defiance's Northtowne Mall and traveling through downtown Defiance to Triangle Park. From there, the parade turned back north and stopped in the 400 block of Clinton Street in front of the State Bank where Santa was delivered.
At the State Bank mall area, gifts collected by the first responder agencies and departments were presented and all were recognized for their donations.
Part of the 27th annual Christmas for Kids Campaign, the event is promoted by iHeart Media and local retired U.S. Marines volunteers. The parade featured vehicles from area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS units, and Santa riding in the back of a pickup truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.