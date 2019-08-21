Area high school bands from Defiance County and neighboring counties participated in the annual parade of bands Monday evening at the Defiance County Fair. Band members have been working hard on new routines over the summer and were eager to show them off at the Defiance County Fair. Here, the Tinora percussion section sets the beat for the band’s musical selection.
