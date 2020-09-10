• Defiance County
Paper flowers:
The Defiance Public Library MakerSpace is hosting a virtual paper flower make-along Sept. 21 beginning at 5 p.m. Register by Sept. 17 to receive a kit that includes pre-cut flower pieces and instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting. To register or get more information, contact Cara Bolley at 419-782-1456, ext. 1108, or cbolley@defiancelibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.