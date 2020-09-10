• Defiance County

Paper flowers:

The Defiance Public Library MakerSpace is hosting a virtual paper flower make-along Sept. 21 beginning at 5 p.m. Register by Sept. 17 to receive a kit that includes pre-cut flower pieces and instructions on how to join the Zoom meeting. To register or get more information, contact Cara Bolley at 419-782-1456, ext. 1108, or cbolley@defiancelibrary.org.

Load comments