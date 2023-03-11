CECIL — Plans are afoot to open the former Vagabond restaurant near here, but under new ownership and a different name.
Paulding Pancake House plans to move its Paulding operation to Vagabond’s familiar location on U.S. 127, northeast of Cecil in Paulding County and along the old U.S. 24 route. The Pancake House’s kitchen was heavily damaged during a fire in January 2022, and the building it had operated at 113 Perry St. in downtown Paulding was never reopened and was sold in December.
According to Paulding Pancake House’s Facebook page, a firm date has not been set for the reopening on U.S. 127, but confirms plans for the former Vagabond location. A sign on the side of the building there also states the Pancake House’s pending plans.
A Facebook post by the restaurant states that “we will carry our name and our menu!”
The restaurant owners are leasing the building from its new owners, the Schlegel family of rural Defiance. According to the Paulding County Auditor’s website, the property sold for $143,000 while the appraised value for the 7.27 acres there was more than twice that.
They bought the property last year after the Rush family that had owned Vagabond Village for years decided to sell and retire from the restaurant business.
Owned by Dave and Illa Rush for many years before last year’s sale, Vagabond Village had been managed for some time by their daughter, Lynette, and her husband, Steve. However, the Rush family decide to exit the restaurant business and put the property up for auction last November.
“I’m glad it’s just not going to sit there empty,” said Lynette Beardsley about the property’s change in ownership. “... My parents are really glad to see that.”
