Pancake breakfast:

The Archbold Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast at the Ruihley Park Pavillion, 401 W. Holland St., Archbold, Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, whole-hog sausage patties, coffee, orange juice and milk. The breakfast is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds will benefit projects in the Archbold community.

