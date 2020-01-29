• Henry County
Pancake breakfast:
Napoleon Fire and Rescue will host its annual pancake breakfast on Feb. 9 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at its location at 265 W. Riverview Ave. The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and drinks for a freewill donation.
