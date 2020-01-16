• Henry County
Pancake breakfast:
The Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department will have a pancake and sausage breakfast from 6:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the fire department. The breakfast is available for a freewill donation, with proceeds going toward equipment and community service projects. Carryouts will be available.
The next breakfast will be held Feb. 15.
