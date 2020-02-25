• Henry County

Breakfast is served:

The Ridgeville Township Fire & Rescue will sponsor a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday in the Ridgeville Legion Hall, located one mile east of Ridgeville Corners, just off of U.S. 6 on County Road 19.

Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and beverage for a free-will donation. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used for the purchase of fire and rescue equipment.

Load comments