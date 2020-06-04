• Region
Pallet garden:
In the mist of uncertain times the youth at the Northwest Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center have planted a pallet garden. They are actively learning agricultural science, cooking which aides in the learning of health, science and mathematics. They will also learn to be humanitarians by giving back to their community with the help of their teacher Mrs. A. Rice. Plants Plus Nursery in Archbold, donated of the soil and plants.
