LYONS — Two Fayette residents sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon in a motorcycle/crash crash near here.
Randy Hardee Jr., 32, driver of the motorcycle, and his passenger, Taylor Bentley, 27, were transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, by air ambulance. Condition updates were unavailable.
The driver of the car, Jazalynn Ackerman, 19, Holgate, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Fulton County Hospital, Wauseon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo post, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Ackerman was westbound on U.S. 20 and attempted to turn south onto County Road 10-3. She pulled into the path of the eastbound motorcycle, causing a collision. Hardee and Bentley were ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest on the roadway.
Troopers reported that Ackerman was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Bentley was wearing a helmet, though troopers are unsure if Hardee was wearing one.
The crash remains under investigation.
Alcohol/drug use is not suspected in the crash.
