HICKSVILLE — Two area residents were charged in connection to a Sept. 25 robbery in Hicksville.
Drake Bigger, 19, 200 Pearl St., Hicksville, and Kaden Steele, 18, 105 W. River St., Antwerp, were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday.
Both were scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday.
According to the Hicksville Police Department, the robbery took place Sept. 25 in the 200 block of East High Street.
Bigger and Steele were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Assisting in the arrest was the Antwerp Police Department.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.