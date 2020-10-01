HICKSVILLE — Two area residents were charged in connection to a Sept. 25 robbery in Hicksville.

Drake Bigger, 19, 200 Pearl St., Hicksville, and Kaden Steele, 18, 105 W. River St., Antwerp, were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday.

Both were scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday.

According to the Hicksville Police Department, the robbery took place Sept. 25 in the 200 block of East High Street.

Bigger and Steele were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Assisting in the arrest was the Antwerp Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Load comments