ARCHBOLD — Brick & Thistle Farms and Bean Creek Valley History Center have announced their upcoming “Painting at the Barn” event scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near here.
The event will take place at Brick & Thistle Farms, 20860 County Road H, Archbold.
The evening will consist of art, barn stories, local wines and food, and a preview of an online auction for original paintings by artist Robert Kroeger to be sold to benefit the Bean Creek Valley History Center. In addition, the event will feature the artist as he live-paints the Brick & Thistle Farms barn.
Dr. Kroeger is a renowned barn artist and author of two books that feature his works “Historic Barns of Ohio and Round Barns of America.”
For this event, he has donated seven original paintings to be auctioned as a fundraiser for the history center. Dr. Kroeger’s paintings of round barns, featured in his book, “Round Barns of America,” will raise funds in an online auction for 10 historical societies throughout Ohio, including Fulton County’s Bean Creek Valley History Center.
For more on Dr. Kroeger, visit robertkroeger.com.
This event also will celebrate National Preservation Month, spotlighting people who are saving places and building communities through preservation. This year’s theme is “People Saving Places,” and recognizes such people.
The ticket price to the event will include soft drinks, wine, food, and a conversation with the artist. Dr. Kroeger will do book signings of his two barn books, which will be for sale. The online auction for Dr. Kroeger’s paintings will be held via biddingowl.com — under the Hocking County Historical Society — and will last the entire month of May. Raffle tickets for the live painting will be sold on the evening of the event to benefit the History Center.
For tickets call or text Colleen at 419-388-3518.
Brick and Thistle Farms is a boutique family farm featuring Green Dean’s sustainably grown produce, Lou’s Coop, a barn chic second-hand sales space, lodging in the restored original pre-1900 summer kitchen, flower gardens, and indoor and outdoor event spaces.
